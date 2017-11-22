In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, tents are seen in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh where Rohingya Muslims live, after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh. More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Rakhine for neighbouring Bangladesh since late August 2017, when the military launched what it called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks.
World

UN envoy: sexual attacks against Rohingya may be war crimes

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:31 PM

UNITED NATIONS

The U.N. envoy on sexual violence in conflict says widespread atrocities against Rohingya Muslim women and girls have been orchestrated and perpetrated by Myanmar's military and may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Pramila Patten met many Rohingya victims of sexual violence in Bangladesh camps during a visit this month. She says she fully endorses U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein's assessment that Rohingya have been victims of "ethnic cleansing."

Patten told reporters Wednesday that the widespread use of sexual violence "was clearly a driver and push factor" for more than 620,000 Rohingya to flee Myanmar. She said it is also "a calculated tool of terror aimed at the extermination and removal of the Rohingya as a group."

Myanmar's government has denied the accusations.

