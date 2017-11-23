German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

World

Pressure grows on German Social Democrats in gov't impasse

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

Pressure is growing within Germany's Social Democratic Party to at least discuss the possibility of forming a new government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

SPD leader Martin Schulz has ruled out returning to the "grand coalition" with Merkel, following a disastrous result in September's election, even after her talks on forming a government with two other parties collapsed.

If no one budges, the options are a minority government — never previously tried — or new elections.

Schulz is meeting Thursday with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has urged politicians to compromise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several Social Democrats, while expressing skepticism, have suggested the party should discuss another coalition with Merkel or supporting a minority government.

Lawmaker Karl Lauterbach tells ZDF broadcaster "if absolutely nothing else works, we must again consider a grand coalition."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video