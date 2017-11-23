World

Israeli leader rebukes deputy over her comment about US Jews

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:30 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

Israel's prime minister has condemned a deputy for what he deemed to be "offensive remarks" about American Jews.

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Diaspora Jews are "an inseparable part of our people" and that there was no place for Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely's attacks on them. He says her remarks don't reflect Israeli positions.

The remarks came in an interview with i24news TV on the growing rift between Israel and the far more liberal American-Jewish community. Hotovely said the rift was partly because American Jews do not have to send their children to the military.

She said: "Most of them are having quite convenient lives. They don't feel how it feels to be attacked by rockets."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hotovely says she was merely highlighting the complexity of Israeli life.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video