Iraq's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ibrahim al-Jaafari removes his headphones after listening to a speach by Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu during a joint press statement in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Iraq's foreign minister thanked Romania for sending dozens of advisers to train Iraqi police and invited the East European country to take part in his nation's reconstruction.
World

Iraqi minister: Romania sent experts to train local police

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:51 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Iraq's foreign minister has thanked Romania for sending dozens of advisers to train Iraqi police and invited the eastern European country to take part in his nation's reconstruction.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari said Thursday that Romania had dispatched 50 advisers and three trainers to instruct police. He said Romania also offered to treat war victims in Romanian hospitals.

Al-Jaafari and counterpart Teodor Melescanu called for closer cooperation, weeks after U.S.-backed Iraqi and Kurdish forces drove the Islamic State group out of most of the country.

Romania is a staunch U.S. ally and supported it in Iraq.

Melescanu expressed support for the territorial integrity of Iraq, Syria and Yemen, saying a political solution is the only guarantor of a "climate of security and stability."

