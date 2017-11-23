A crane lifts up a Christmas tree to be placed in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The tree, a 28 metre high red fir, arrives from the archdiocese of Elk, in north-eastern Poland.
A crane lifts up a Christmas tree to be placed in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The tree, a 28 metre high red fir, arrives from the archdiocese of Elk, in north-eastern Poland. Andrew Medichini AP Photo
A crane lifts up a Christmas tree to be placed in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The tree, a 28 metre high red fir, arrives from the archdiocese of Elk, in north-eastern Poland. Andrew Medichini AP Photo

World

Towering Christmas tree arrives at Vatican from Poland

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:59 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

VATICAN CITY

A towering Christmas tree that survived a lightning strike in Poland has been set up in St. Peter's Square as the Vatican gets ready for the holidays.

The tree, which was pulled into place Thursday by a crane, will be decorated and illuminated on Dec. 7 during a ceremony.

The spruce is 21 meters (69 feet) high and comes from northern Poland's Mazury region, known for its many lakes.

About 60 years old, the tree lost its tip when it was hit by lighting some years ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was transported to Rome by truck in a 12-day journey from Poland to the heart of St. Peter's Square, which draws huge crowds of tourists and pilgrims at Christmastime.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video