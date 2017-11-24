World

Irish government faces crisis at crunch time for Brexit

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Ireland's government is at risk of collapse, three weeks before a crucial European Union summit on Brexit.

The Fianna Fail party says it will table a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's deputy, Frances Fitzgerald, over her involvement in a long-running police scandal. Varadkar's Fine Gael party is standing by her.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Friday that Fianna Fail was "behaving recklessly" and that Ireland does "not need an election right now."

EU leaders will decide Dec. 14-15 whether there has been enough progress in Brexit talks to start discussions over Britain's future relations with the bloc.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ireland says the EU will block those talks if Britain does not spell out how it can keep the Ireland-Northern Ireland border free of customs posts and other barriers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video