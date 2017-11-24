World

Ahead of Russia decision, Olympic president warns critics

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:34 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ZAGREB, Croatia

In a possible shift of support for Russian athletes competing at the 2018 Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach has told critics not to put pressure on his executive board.

Bach will chair an IOC board meeting on Dec. 5 which could ban Russia's team from the Pyeongchang Games because of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Long seen as Russia's ally, Bach this month criticized "unacceptable" demands for a total ban while two Olympic panels investigate the Sochi doping program. Ten Russians have already been disqualified.

However, in a speech Friday, Bach cautioned those "from whichever side ... trying to build pressure. They will be wrong."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russian officials recently threatened not to televise the Pyeongchang Olympics, and block the release of hockey players from clubs in the Moscow-based KHL.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video