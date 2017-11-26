Shushila Ughade, right, who lost her husband in Mumbai terror attacks, cries at the memorial on the ninth anniversary in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The attack by Pakistani gunmen in India's financial capital on Nov. 26, 2008 killed 166 people and shattered relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Shushila Ughade, right, who lost her husband in Mumbai terror attacks, cries at the memorial on the ninth anniversary in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The attack by Pakistani gunmen in India's financial capital on Nov. 26, 2008 killed 166 people and shattered relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo
Shushila Ughade, right, who lost her husband in Mumbai terror attacks, cries at the memorial on the ninth anniversary in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The attack by Pakistani gunmen in India's financial capital on Nov. 26, 2008 killed 166 people and shattered relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo

World

Families of India terror victims angry at militant's release

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:58 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MUMBAI, India

As the Indian city of Mumbai commemorated the 2008 terror attacks that left 168 people dead, relatives of the victims said Sunday that they're angry Pakistan has released a militant linked to the massacre.

Swati Ajay Gavande, the widow of a slain police officer, said Hafiz Saeed should never have been released from house arrest. She said his release makes her sad for all the grieving families.

Her husband, Ajay Gavande, was among those shot and killed after 10 gunmen fanned out across Mumbai and attacked hotels, a major train station and a Jewish center on Nov. 26, 2008.

People across Mumbai gathered Sunday to mark the ninth anniversary of the attacks by laying wreaths and lighting candles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shyam Bihari, who was working at a railway station stall when the attacks began and was shot in the shoulder, said Saeed was responsible for the deaths.

"I feel really sad, but I can't do anything," he said. "I prayed they would put him behind bars for his lifetime, so that no more innocent people would die."

Indian and U.S. authorities were also outraged at Friday's release of Saeed. He ran an organization widely believed to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, which India believes was behind the attack.

In a statement Saturday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the U.S. "strongly condemns" Saeed's release and urged that he be re-arrested and prosecuted.

"Saeed's release, after Pakistan's failure to prosecute or charge him, sends a deeply troubling message about Pakistan's commitment to combatting international terrorism and belies Pakistani claims that it will not provide sanctuary for terrorists on its soil," Sanders said.

She said further inaction by Pakistan would have "repercussions" for bilateral relations and for Pakistan's global reputation.

Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front, said the release by Pakistan was adding salt to India's wounds. He said he would ask India's government to raise the matter with the United Nations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video