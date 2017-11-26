Police investigators look for traces after an apparently intoxicated man has driven a car into pedestrians in northern Germany city of Cuxhaven, Sunday morning, Nov. 26, 2017. Six people were injured.
World

6 injured as car hits pedestrians in German town

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:03 AM

BERLIN

An apparently intoxicated man drove a car into pedestrians in northern Germany on Sunday, injuring six people, police said.

The 29-year-old driver, a local resident who probably comes from Syria, was taken in for questioning after the early-morning incident in the North Sea port town of Cuxhaven, authorities said.

Police said that they are investigating "in all directions" and were still examining whether it was an accident or the man deliberately drove into the group.

They said that there was apparently an argument inside or outside a nearby disco before the incident, and that a "political background" currently appears unlikely.

Four people were seriously hurt and another two slightly injured. By mid-afternoon, five of the victims — all of them German — had been discharged from the hospital.

