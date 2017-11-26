World

Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:41 AM

November 26, 2017

CHISHAWASHA, Zimbabwe

The Catholic priest who mediated talks leading to the ouster of Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe says the leader knew it was "the end of the road" days before he quit, and appeared relieved when he signed his resignation letter after 37 years in power.

Fidelis Mukonori, who has known Mugabe for decades, tells The Associated Press that Mugabe, under immense pressure in his final days as president, wanted a gradual and "smooth" transition of power to Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice president he had recently fired and who is now Zimbabwe's new leader.

Mukoroni says in an interview that Mugabe had to resort to "Plan B" — an immediate resignation — after Mnangagwa did not return from exile in South Africa at Mugabe's request.

