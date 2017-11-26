UK Royal Navy perform palace guard ceremony for 1st time

Able seaman Laura Suttle takes her position in a sentry box, as sailors from the Royal Navy perform the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Sunday Nov. 26, 2017. Eighty-six sailors from 45 British Royal Navy ships have spent a month learning the intricate routines, and have now been deemed ready to perform the ceremony for real, for the first time in the 357-year history of Changing The Guard. PA via AP Dominic Lipinski