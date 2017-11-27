World

Macron seeks to rethink Africa relations, faces tensions

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:31 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Africa to try to revive French influence and move beyond post-colonial tensions, despite skepticism and threats of demonstrations.

Unions in Burkina Faso have called for protests for Macron's trip, which starts Monday night.

The Burkina government has ordered schools closed to ease traffic because of heavy security needed for Macron's visit, though many view the closures as an effort to reduce the threat of student unrest.

In his first big speech about Africa policy, the 39-year-old leader is expected to focus on more pragmatic relations, such as supporting startup entrepreneurs instead of giving aid.

Macron also is visiting Ivory Coast for a Europe-Africa summit, and Ghana.

The trip comes amid protests around Africa and Europe at new revelations about African migrants being sold as slaves in Libya.

