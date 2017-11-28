World

Official: IS, Taliban battle in eastern Afghanistan

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 01:24 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says an intense gun battle has erupted between Taliban and Islamic State affiliate insurgents in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, provincial governor's spokesman, said Tuesday that hundreds of families are displaced from villages in Khogyani and Sherzad districts.

Khogyani said an operation involving air and ground forces was begun to eliminate both insurgent groups from the area.

Six civilians were wounded and there are reports of dozens of casualties among the insurgents, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sherzad, Khogyani and Hasarak districts in Nangarhar are strategic because they link with neighboring Logar province as well as the capital Kabul.

In April, the U.S. military used the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, against an Islamic State group tunnel complex carved in the mountains in Nangarhar province.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video