People wait to take part in a funeral for a civilian victim in the aftermath of a bombing in southeast Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The officials say the attack late Monday night targeted a popular shopping district and killed and wounded civilians. Karim Kadim AP Photo
IS takes credit for suicide attack in Baghdad suburb

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press

November 28, 2017 05:57 AM

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a double suicide attack that killed 11 people.

In an online statement issued on Tuesday, the extremist group says two suicide bombers on Monday targeted Shiites in Baghdad's southeastern suburb of Nahrawan. The authenticity of the statement could not be immediately verified by The Associated Press.

Iraqi officials said two attackers started shooting civilians in a popular shopping area, before blowing themselves up. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

IS has carried out insurgent-style attacks in Iraq as the extremists have slowly lost territory across the country over the past three years.

