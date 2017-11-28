World

Sumo wrestler Harumafuji retires over assault allegations

By JIM ARMSTRONG AP Sports Writer

November 28, 2017 08:49 PM

TOKYO

Mongolian grand champion Harumafuji has decided to retire from sumo after allegations that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler and tarnished the image of Japan's national sport.

Harumafuji's stablemaster Isegahama announced the grand champion's retirement on Wednesday.

Japanese media reported on Nov. 14 that Harumafuji hit fellow Mongolian wrestler Takanoiwa in the head at a party last month, fracturing his skull and causing other injuries.

The Japan Sumo Association, which imposes strict rules on wrestlers, is conducting an investigation, but Harumafuji decided to retire ahead of the probe.

The news has dominated Japanese television talk shows and evening newspapers for weeks as the nation expressed shock at claims against a yokozuna grand champion, whose behavior in sports and society is expected to be exemplary.

Born Davaanyam Byambadorj, Harumafuji debuted in 2001 and has won the championship nine times, with his most recent victory at the autumn tournament in September. He was promoted to yokozuna, the sport's highest rank, in 2012.

