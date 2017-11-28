World

Britain's May will visit Saudi Arabia, speak to crown prince

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Saudi Arabia for talks with its assertive crown prince over the kingdom-led war in Yemen.

May's visit Wednesday will include her asking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to allow humanitarian aid through Yemen's port of Hodeida, which is held by the Shiite rebels being targeted in the Saudi-led war.

A U.N.-chartered aid vessel docked at Hodeida on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia closed off Yemen's seaports and airports over a Nov. 4 rebel ballistic-missile launch that targeted the Saudi capital of Riyadh. It later promised it would reopen the ports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Saudi-led coalition began its war in Yemen in March 2015 on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The conflict has pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video