What's new, and what's ahead, after North Korea's ICBM test

A man stands in front of a huge screen showing TV news program reporting North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. After 2 ½ months of relative peace, Wednesday’s launch of what the North called the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile demonstrated a greater range than other weapons it’s tested and showcased several capabilities the North must master if it were ever to actually try to unleash its missiles at the United States.The Japanese letters on top reads: "Missile luanch." Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo