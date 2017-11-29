Zimbabwe court acquits activist charged with subversion

FILE - Zimbabwean Pastor Evans Mawarire talks to the press following his release from Chikurubi Maximum Prison on the outskirts of Harare, in this Thursday, Feb, 9, 2017 file photo. A Zimbabwean judge has acquitted Mawarire on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 over charges that he tried to subvert the government of former President Robert Mugabe and invited people to come to commit violence during large anti government protests last year. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo