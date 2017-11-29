World

Painting looted during WWII returns to Poland with US help

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WARSAW, Poland

Representatives of the U.S. and Polish governments are publicly unveiling a 19th century painting that was looted during World War II and recovered by the FBI.

The ceremony Wednesday marked one of the latest recoveries of a cultural work by Poland, which saw much of its cultural patrimony destroyed or looted during the country's wartime occupation by Germany.

Poland's Culture Minister Piotr Glinski and the U.S. ambassador to Poland, Paul Jones, presented the small painting by Polish artist Robert Sliwinski in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The picture, showing a village street scene, was found after being put up for sale on an internet auction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Glinski and Jones were joined by FBI agents who helped recover the painting from a town near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, acting on a tip from Poland's government.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video