World

Report: Tibetan monk sets himself on fire in western China

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:34 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

A monitoring group says a Tibetan monk has set himself on fire in western China in an apparent protest against Chinese rule in the traditionally Tibetan region.

Citing an unidentified friend, London-based Free Tibet said 63-year-old Tenga set himself alight on Sunday in Sichuan province's Kardze county while shouting "We want freedom in Tibet."

It says security forces put out the flames and carried Tenga away. It wasn't clear whether he survived. Nearly 150 Tibetans have immolated themselves since 2009, including monks and laypeople, in protest against Chinese policies.

The self-immolation was the first among the Tibetan Buddhist community in the region since April.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police, government and religious affairs bureau officials in the region either said they were unaware of the situation or did not answer their phones.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video