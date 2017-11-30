Salvadoran official jailed pending trial for Jesuits' death

Former Salvadoran Col. Inocente Orlando Montano Morales is seen Tuesday, Nov. 28 2017, surrounded by U.S. federal agents before boarding a flight from Atlanta to Madrid, Spain. Montano arrived Wednesday morning in Madrid to face charges that he helped plot the 1989 killings of six Jesuit priests, five of whom were Spanish, during El Salvador's civil war.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

Bryan D. Cox