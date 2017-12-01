World

Ex-US Marine gets life for murder and rape of Okinawa woman

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

A Japanese court has convicted a U.S. military contractor of murder and rape charges in the death of an Okinawa woman and sentenced him to life in prison.

NHK public television says the Naha District Court on Friday also found Kenneth Shinzato, a former Marine, guilty of abandoning the victim's body. The 20-year-old woman was found in the forest in May, three weeks after she disappeared while taking a walk.

The case sparked outrage on the southern Japanese island where residents have long complained about heavy U.S. military presence and crimes linked to them. The anger led to a bilateral pact limiting immunity from Japanese prosecution for civilian workers at American bases.

Half of about 50,000 American troops stationed in Japan are on Okinawa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video