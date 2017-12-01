Lawyer: Swede convicted of 'online' rape will appeal

A verdict is handed out to media at Uppsala District Court, Uppsala, Sweden Thursday Nov. 30, 2017. A court in Sweden has sentenced a Swedish man to 10 years in prison for coercing teenagers in Canada, Britain and the United States to perform sexual acts in front of webcams by threatening them or their families. The Uppsala City Court said Thursday that Bjorn Samstrom was guilty of online sexual offenses against 27 children between 2015 and early 2017. TT via AP Akvelina Smed