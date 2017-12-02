World

4 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in South Korea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:01 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's coast guard says at least four people are dead and five missing after a fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized.

An official from the Korea Coast Guard says 22 people were aboard the fishing boat that capsized Sunday. Six among the 13 rescued are in critical condition following the collision in waters off the port city of Incheon.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

South Korea's presidential office says President Moon Jae-in ordered authorities to deploy as many helicopters and other aircraft as possible to search for the missing.

