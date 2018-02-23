World

Israeli army says tear gas, not beating, killed Palestinian

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 08:05 AM

JERUSALEM

The Israel military says an initial inquiry suggests that a Palestinian whose beating by soldiers was caught on video may have died from tear gas inhalation.

Friday's statement came ahead of an autopsy and did not elaborate.

The incident took place early Thursday during a raid in the West Bank town of Jericho.

In the video, several soldiers are seen kicking and beating the man with rifles while he is on the ground. The army says soldiers used force to subdue him after he tried to attack them with an iron bar and grab a gun. The statement added that his condition only deteriorated when he was later exposed to tear gas fired by soldiers trying to disperse Palestinian protesters.

