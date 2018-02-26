World

UN development program names Pakistani a goodwill ambassador

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 08:27 AM

ISLAMABAD

The United Nations development program has appointed the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest as its goodwill ambassador for the country.

A statement issued Monday says Samina Baig will lead efforts to build national awareness and partnerships around the U.N.'s development goals, particularly those related to climate change, environmental protection, youth and women's empowerment.

Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, at the age of 22 Baig became the first Pakistani woman to climb storied mountain. By the time she turned 23, she had climbed the highest mountain on each of the world's seven continents.

She heads the Pakistan Youth Outreach Foundation to encourage youth in outdoor activities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neil Buhne, the U.N.'s resident coordinator in Pakistan, said Baig will use her position to shine a light on issues that shape Pakistan's future.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

View More Video