This frame grab from video released on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group help residents during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus left at least 22 people dead and more than a dozen wounded Saturday, raising the death toll of a week of bombing in the area to nearly 500, including scores of women and children.
This frame grab from video released on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group help residents during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus left at least 22 people dead and more than a dozen wounded Saturday, raising the death toll of a week of bombing in the area to nearly 500, including scores of women and children. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
This frame grab from video released on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group help residents during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus left at least 22 people dead and more than a dozen wounded Saturday, raising the death toll of a week of bombing in the area to nearly 500, including scores of women and children. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

World

The Latest: Syrian rebels criticize Russian pause

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 08:35 AM

BEIRUT

The Latest on Syria's civil war (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

An insurgent commander in an embattled region near Syria's capital says a daily humanitarian pause announced by Russia is aimed at displacing civilians rather than protecting them.

Mohammed Alloush, head of the largest insurgent group in eastern Ghouta, on Tuesday called on Russia to stop bombing the area and commit to a U.N. cease-fire resolution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said: "If Russia is concerned about civilians in eastern Ghouta, it should halt its planes immediately from bombing towns and residences and should stop the regime of (Syrian President Bashar) Assad from its war of extermination."

Russia, a key ally of the Syrian government, proposed a daily five-hour pause to allow aid groups to deliver assistance and civilians to flee through so-called humanitarian corridors.

No civilians have left the area since the humanitarian pause began Tuesday. Russia accuses the insurgents of preventing people from leaving, allegations denied by the rebels.

___

3 p.m.

The Red Cross says Russia's humanitarian pause in an embattled rebel-held enclave near Damascus offers little time for aid delivery and provides no guarantees of safety for besieged residents.

Ingy Sedky, the spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Damascus, said Tuesday that any respite from the fighting in eastern Ghouta is welcome, but that five hours is "very limited and there is little that we can achieve in such limited time."

Sedky says aid was last delivered to eastern Ghouta in November, when the situation was already "very critical and very dire." The area has been surrounded by government forces since 2013.

Russia ordered a five-hour daily pause starting Tuesday, urging civilians to leave as Moscow-backed government forces step up their offensive.

Sedky says many civilians will be afraid to use designated humanitarian corridors unless their safety can be guaranteed.

___

9:40 a.m.

A Russia-ordered "humanitarian pause" has gone into effect to allow civilians to leave a rebel-held enclave near Damascus but there were no immediate signs of any corridors set up for people to use.

Rami Aburrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that no violence was reported on Tuesday in the enclave, known as eastern Ghouta — a collection of suburbs just east of the Syrian capital.

Aburrahman says only a few artillery shells hit Douma, one of the suburbs.

Civilians caught in the violence have mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin's order of a five-hour open corridor.

Ingy Sedky with the international Red Cross says that for a humanitarian corridor to work, it needs to be well planned and implemented with the consent of all parties in the conflict.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

View More Video