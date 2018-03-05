World

Toronto police find 7th victim in serial killer case

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press

March 05, 2018 08:14 AM

TORONTO

Toronto police have found a seventh set of remains related to their serial killer case investigation.

A police source confirmed the seventh victim to The Associated Press early Monday. The official says alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has not been charged with a seventh count of murder yet.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of a news conference later Monday where police and a forensic pathologist will provide an update.

Police previously announced they found the dismembered remains of six individuals this year in large planters at a home where McArthur did landscaping work and that he used as storage.

Investigators have identified three sets of remains so far. McArthur has been charged with six counts of murder.

