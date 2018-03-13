Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of China's National People's Congress
China's Xi gains power with merger of anti-corruption bodies

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 12:27 AM

BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign stands to gain a major boost as the ceremonial legislature moves to establish a powerful new agency with authority over vast numbers of workers in the public sector.

The National People's Congress began a third and final reading Tuesday of the draft supervision law described by state media as "aiming at a centralized, unified, authoritative and efficient supervisory network under the (Communist) Party's leadership."

The law would merge the party's anti-graft watchdog body with one overseeing the civil service to form a new National Supervision Commission, defined as a political body independent of the Cabinet, courts and prosecutors, raising fears of political abuse.

The body will have the right to detain suspects for up to six months without seeking a judge's permission.

