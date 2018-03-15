Repair shop integral part of competition at Paralympics

In this March 13, 2018, photo, John Spillar, second from left, one of Ottobock's American specialists who previously worked at the Parapan American Games and Invictus Games, works with an unidentified his colleague as Peter Franzel, left top, a director at Ottobock, watches at Pyeongchang's athletes' village in Pyeongchang, South Korea. At a white warehouse on a corner of Pyeongchang’s athletes’ village, a team of technicians hustle around the clock to carve, weld and sew ripped things near piles of hands, feet and bionic knees. Kim Tong-hyung AP Photo