In Brazil, nostalgia grows for the military dictatorship, especially among millennials

Residents walk on one of the entrances of the Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An estimated 43 percent of the population supports a temporary revival of military control, according to a 2017 poll, up from 35 percent in 2016. The figure is especially high among young people, many of whom say they are disillusioned with democracy and with Brazil's scandal-tainted politicians. Silvia Izquierdo AP