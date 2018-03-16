FILE - This is Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo of CIA Director Michael Pompeo, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Iran nuclear deal was in near terminal condition and on life support even before President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, but his dismissal this week may hasten its demise. As CIA chief and Iran hawk Mike Pompeo prepares to take the helm of the State Department, the Trump administration is weighing whether to withdraw from the agreement earlier than the president has threatened, according to officials and outside advisers briefed on the matter. ﻿﻿
World

Talks on Iran nuclear deal amid questions on US commitment

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 07:11 AM

VIENNA

Talks on the Iran nuclear deal got underway in Vienna on Friday amid growing questions about the U.S. commitment to the plan.

President Donald Trump has vowed to walk away from the 2015 agreement in mid-May unless European countries join the U.S. in addressing what the president says are its fatal flaws. These include no penalties for Iran's missile work and support for militant groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere.

This week's firing of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the choice of Iran hard-liner Mike Pompeo to replace him have fueled speculation Washington will pull out.

Eyes are now on Friday's periodic meeting of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Joint Commission, or JCPOA, in Vienna for an indication of American thinking.

Delegates from the U.S., Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, the European Union and Iran made no comment to reporters as they arrived for the talks, which were expected to last through the day.

State Department policy planning chief Brian Hook is leading the U.S. delegation.

The deal, which was negotiated during the Obama administration, limits Iran's enrichment and stockpiling of material that could be applied to a nuclear weapons program. In exchange, Tehran was granted widespread relief from international trade, oil and banking sanctions.

Trump's next deadline to extend some of those concessions is May 12, and he has vowed not to do so again unless the Europeans meet his demands.

European Union foreign ministers, who will meet to discuss the issue Monday in Brussels, are expected to affirm that they believe the deal with Iran is good, and work to discourage Trump from pulling out of the deal in May. At the same time, they're expected to start putting greater stress on Iran's missile development and its destabilizing role in the region.

