Skiers violently flung into the air when ski lift suddenly breaks down, video shows

46 Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket. Pause

64 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

155 Terror in Brussels

125 Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

57 Coach Calipari: We barely crossed the finish line against Davidson

88 Kentucky players discuss the difficulty of guarding Davidson from the 3-point line

232 Coach Calipari: UK would have had 'no chance' if not for similarities between Davidson, Tennessee

1080 Wrapping up Kentucky’s NCAA win and looking ahead to Buffalo