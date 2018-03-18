India: Pakistan shelling kills 5 family members in Kashmir

Nooren Akhtar, a 14-year-old Indian girl injured in cross border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir, arrives for treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Five members of a family were killed after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in Poonch region of Indian-controlled Kashmir along the militarized Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory between the two nuclear-armed rivals, said S.P. Vaid, the police chief. Channi Anand AP Photo