Moscow awaits Russian diplomats ordered to leave Britain

A vehicle wrapped in blue tarpaulin is removed from Larkhill Road in Durrington, 10 miles 16 kilometers) north of Salisbury, England, on the back of an Army lorry, Monday March 19, 2018, as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia continues. A road in the village of Durrington was closed off and tents were erected as the military and police searched for clues Monday.