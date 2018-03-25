German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visits the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visits the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Ariel Schalit AP Photo
World

German foreign minister condemns anti-Semitism at schools

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 11:44 AM

BERLIN

Germany's foreign minister has sharply condemned rising anti-Semitism at schools following a new case at an elementary school in Berlin.

Heiko Maas told daily Bild on Sunday that, "if a child is threatened in anti-Semitic ways, that's shameful and unbearable. We have to counter any kind of anti-Semitism decisively."

Daily paper Berliner Zeitung reported earlier this week that a Jewish girl was abused at a Berlin elementary school by Muslim immigrant children "because she doesn't believe in Allah," and that in the past she had also received death threats.

Anti-Semitic incidents at schools across Germany have risen in recent years and led to some Jewish students leaving public schools for private schools.

Maas, who is currently on a visit to Israel, is known as a strong advocate of minority rights.

