Egypt votes on final day, with all eyes on turnout

Women wait in line to vote outside a polling station at a school in the Omraniyah district of Giza, Egypt Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Turnout appeared low as Egyptians voted on the second day of an election that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win, after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo