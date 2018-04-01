He ‘hated Latinos’ like ‘Hitler hated Jews.’ Now, he pours his heart into helping them.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 46 Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket. Pause Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 155 Terror in Brussels 79 Photo slideshow: Record crowd watches UK softball defeat Alabama 57 Mark Stoops: UK defense improving across the board, offense has 'a ways to go' 35 Who won UK football's scrimmage? Just ask Adrian Middleton. 176 Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 128 Coach Keith Madison's favorite memory in Cliff Hagan Stadium will tug at your heartstrings 56 ‘We’re at a crossroads here.’ KEA president gets emotional talking about pension bill. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kent Johnson, owner of Rarity Rugs, has turned his hobby-obsession of fine rugs into something that benefits others. It's what gets him up every morning, looking forward to helping someone. What gets you up in the morning? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Kent Johnson, owner of Rarity Rugs, has turned his hobby-obsession of fine rugs into something that benefits others. It's what gets him up every morning, looking forward to helping someone. What gets you up in the morning? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com