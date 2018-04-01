6 police, another person die during prison riot in Mexico

Inmates' relatives wait outside for access to the La Toma prison in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz state, Mexico, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Six police officers died Sunday from smoke inhalation after prisoners started a fire while resisting an effort to transfer dangerous inmates out of the prison, according to authorities. Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes said a seventh person died but it was unclear if he was an inmate or prison guard. Felix Marquez AP Photo