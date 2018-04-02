Q&A: Things to know about US-South Korea war drills

A visitor walks by a signboard showing the distance to North Korea's capital Pyongyang and to South Korea's capital Seoul from Imjingang Station in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, April 1, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a border village on April 27, the South announced Thursday, for a rare summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve the decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program. Lee Jin-man AP Photo