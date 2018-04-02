World

Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued off Greek island

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 05:50 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek authorities say dozens of migrants who sent out a distress call while off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos have been rescued and their boat is being towed to land.

The coast guard said Monday that the boat, carrying 58 people, was located north of Samos in rough seas and was being towed to the island by a vessel from the European border agency Frontex.

A European Union-Turkey deal two years ago to halt the arrival of migrants into Europe has significantly reduced the number of people arriving on Greek islands from Turkey. But hundreds of people continue to make the crossing each week.

Greek authorities said more than 350 people had arrived on three Greek islands between Friday morning and Monday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

View More Video