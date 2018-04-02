Egypt's president wins re-election with 97 percent of vote

Lasheen Ibrahim, the head of Egypt's's election commission, seen on screen, announces the presidential election results during a press conference in Cairo, Monday, April 2, 2018. Egypt's election commission says President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has won a second, four-year term with 97 percent of the vote in last week's election, with turnout of 41.5 percent. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo