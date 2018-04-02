Venezuela authorities say inmates started deadly jail fire

Yajaira Rojas shows photos of her late son Alix Eduardo Diaz, during his funeral at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela, Friday, March 30, 2018. Weeping relatives arrived at the central cemetery on Friday carrying the caskets of many of the 68 victims who were killed in a police station fire to place them in a freshly dug mass tomb. Cemetery workers said they were prepared to bury at least 32 people two days after the blaze in three-deep graves separated by a layer of cinderblock. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo