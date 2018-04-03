Spanish circus truck tips over, kills 1 elephant, injures 4

In this Monday, April 2, 2018 photo, an elephant is lifted up by a crane after a circus truck carrying elephants turned over a long a major motorway in the South Eastern region of Albacete, Spain. Authorities in southern Spain say an elephant has died and four others are recovering from injuries after a circus truck tipped over on a major highway, provoking an outcry among animal rights defenders. María Guerrero via AP El Digital de Albacete