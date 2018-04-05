Fear grips Yemen's Aden as deadly attacks target clerics

This Feb. 13, 2018 photo, shows graffiti depicting the al-Qaida flag with Arabic that reads, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammed is the messenger of God," in Aden, Yemen. A spate of deadly drive-by shootings targeting Muslim clerics has sparked fear in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, prompting some imams to quit and abandon their mosques while others have reportedly fled the country. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo