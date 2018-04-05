A demonstrator against Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds dolls dressed as an inmate featuring the face of da Silva, outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Brazil's top court could rule as soon as today whether da Silva can stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction, a decision that could radically alter October's presidential election in Latin America's largest nation.
A demonstrator against Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds dolls dressed as an inmate featuring the face of da Silva, outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Brazil's top court could rule as soon as today whether da Silva can stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction, a decision that could radically alter October's presidential election in Latin America's largest nation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo
The Latest: Brazil judge issues arrest warrant for da Silva

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 05:29 PM

The Latest on the fate of former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Federal judge Sergio Moro has issued an arrest warrant for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thursday's warrant comes several hours after the country's top court denied a request by da Silva to stay out of prison while he appealed a corruption conviction.

Moro gave da Silva 24 hours to present himself to federal police in the southern city of Curitiba.

Last year, Moro convicted da Silva of trading favors with a construction company in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment. That conviction was upheld by an appeals court in January.

