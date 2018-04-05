The Latest: Brazil judge issues arrest warrant for da Silva

A demonstrator against Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds dolls dressed as an inmate featuring the face of da Silva, outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Brazil's top court could rule as soon as today whether da Silva can stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction, a decision that could radically alter October's presidential election in Latin America's largest nation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo