Najib heads into tough race with vow to make Malaysia great

Malaysia's Prime Minister and President of the ruling party coalition "National Front", Najib Razak, center, holds a manifesto booklet during launching event for upcoming general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Prime Minister Najib Razak has unveiled a lavish manifesto with cash benefits targeting rural ethnic Malays, his key vote bank, as he appealed to voters to give his long-ruling coalition a strong mandate to make Malaysia great. Vincent Thian AP Photo