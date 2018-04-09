The Latest: Syrian monitors say 14 killed in air base strike

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a rescue worker carrying a child following an alleged chemical weapons attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. Syrian rescuers and medics say a poison gas attack on Douma has killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government denied the allegations, which could not be independently verified. The alleged attack in the town of Douma occurred Saturday night amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)