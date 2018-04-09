23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

Kanika Pathania, one of the children who survived when her school bus fell into a deep gorge about 60km

37 miles) south of Dharmsala, is treated at a government hospital in Nurpur, India, Monday, April 9, 2018. A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as four years old, Indian officials said.