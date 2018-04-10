French activists clash again with police at protest camp

Environmental activists are silhouetted against a burning flare during clashes with police officers in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, outside the city of Nantes, western France, Monday, April 9, 2018. Some 2,500 French police tore down flaming barricades and fired tear gas at tenacious squatters Monday as they evacuated a protest camp erected nearly a decade ago to block construction of an airport. Vincent Vinont AP Photo